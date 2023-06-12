﻿
China donates more than 3,500 tons of grain to quake-hit Syria

  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-06-12       0
China on Sunday donated more than 3,500 tons of grain to Syria to aid the war-torn country's recovery from the aftermath of the massive earthquakes on February 6.
China on Sunday donated more than 3,500 tons of grain to Syria to aid the war-torn country's recovery from the aftermath of the massive earthquakes on February 6.

President of Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) Khaled Hboubati and Chinese Ambassador to Syria Shi Hongwei attended the handover ceremony of five shipments of 2,336 tons of wheat and 1,180 tons of rice, at the SARC's headquarters in Damascus.

During the ceremony, Hboubati thanked China on behalf of the Syrian people and the SARC for offering aid during the country's humanitarian crisis, particularly in the wake of the earthquakes which caused massive damage to northern and western parts of the country and displaced tens of thousands of people.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador told reporters that his country would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria and will be part of the reconstruction process in the country.

He hoped the Syrian people would overcome the impacts of the earthquake quickly.

Since the powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria on February 6, China has been actively involved in assisting both countries.

China donated two shipments of aid to Syria in February, along with 80 tons of medical supplies and other goods for earthquake relief, such as tents, blankets, clothing, and food. In May, China donated 225 prefabricated houses to Syria.

﻿
