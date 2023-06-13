Death toll reaches 17 after destruction of Kakhovka dam

The death toll following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam and intense flooding in the Kherson region has reached 17.

"This morning, 12 were confirmed dead in Hola Prystan and five in Oleshky," Alekseyenko said in a telegram post.

The official added that work at affected locations was severely hampered by communication problems, particularly in Oleshky and Hola Prystan.

An attack targeting the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on June 6 caused catastrophic flooding following the collapse of the dam, forcing thousands of residents to flee.