Chinese Embassy to investigate sexual assault case at Maldives resort

The Chinese Embassy in the Maldives announced on Monday that it will investigate a sexual assault case involving a Chinese national at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

The woman, a 26-year-old Chinese student, shared on social media that she was sexually assaulted by a hotel housekeeper upon her arrival at the resort on June 6.

After the incident, local police got her statement and took oral samples, but the hotel management and the Maldivian police delayed moving forward with investigating the case, the woman alleged.

She also said that the hotel management slandered her, claiming her allegations were an attempt to get a "free stay."

The Chinese Embassy in the Maldives reached out to the woman on Monday. Embassy officials assured her of their intervention, urging the hotel's general manager, the country's deputy minister of tourism, and the police to take the Chinese citizen's report seriously and uncover the truth.