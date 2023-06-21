﻿
Highlights of Chinese premier's official visit to Germany

Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is paying an official visit to Germany starting from Sunday.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is paying an official visit to Germany starting from Sunday, where he also co-chaired the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The following are some of the highlights during his visit.

Li said that China values Germany's role and stands ready to work with Germany to uphold peace, development and cooperation, play a constructive role in contributing to global stability and prosperity, and provide more certainty to a volatile world.

The biggest risk is non-cooperation and the biggest hidden security danger is non-development, Li said, noting that China always supports openness and cooperation.

Risk prevention and cooperation are not opposites, said Li, noting enterprises should be re-put in the driving seat in terms of risk prevention.

With economic globalization, the world economy has become interconnected, which entails a dialectical view of dependence, said Li.

That means refraining from exaggerating the degree of dependence or even simply equating interdependence with insecurity, Li said.

Germany rejects all forms of decoupling and "de-risking" is not "de-sinicization," said Scholz.

Li proposed tackling climate change as one of the guiding principles for China-Germany cooperation in the future.

The two countries should promote cooperation in green technology and industry, and explore the establishment of a rational and orderly division of labor in the green energy industry chain, Li said.

China and Germany should become partners in green development, strengthen communication and coordination on green and environmental issues, promote green energy technology development and industrial technology upgrading, and deepen cooperation in such fields as new energy vehicles, green finance, and third-party markets, Li said.

Li said under the current changing and turbulent situation, strengthening cooperation is the right way to mutual benefit and win-win results, and is also the right thing that we should do with all efforts.

Scholz said Germany will not take the path of anti-globalization, will adhere to the open policy, continue to strengthen cooperation with China, and accelerate the development of bilateral cooperation after the pandemic.

China and Germany should work together to deepen economic and technological cooperation, so as to set an example and lead the way in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Europe and promoting global development, Li said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
