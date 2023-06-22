China's cooperation helps Pakistan bring remarkable development in agriculture: experts

China's agricultural cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helped Pakistan to bring remarkable development in various fields.

China's agricultural cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helped Pakistan to bring remarkable development in the field, including increased yields, disease-free crops and capacity building, said experts on Wednesday.

Addressing a webinar with the title "China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation under CPEC: Achievements and Challenges" hosted by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), experts said that the agricultural cooperation between China and Pakistan launched innovative practices in Pakistan that improved the agricultural system of the country.

Considering the formidable challenges, including climate change, energy crises and security issues, the participants including industrialists, agriculture experts, entrepreneurs and educationalists highlighted how the two nations remained steadfast in their commitment to fostering agricultural collaboration for future generations.

President of the IPDS Farhat Asif emphasized the significance of the agriculture sector for Pakistan considering the rising population and global warming effects on the country.

General Manager of the Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co. Ltd Zhu Xiaobo said that her company had made substantial investments and training initiatives in Pakistan, which brought development in the progress of various agricultural products like hybrid rice and canola technology.

Executive Director of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) Xi Jianlong highlighted the transformative role played by CMEC to modernize Pakistan's agricultural sector through digital farming and export-oriented food deep-processing zones.

Rizwan Hamid, a senior scientist at China's Hunan University, described the impressive yield improvements in cotton and corn cultivation in the southern region of Pakistan, and stressed the need to increase research and development collaboration between China and Pakistan to foster innovation.

Commercial Head of the LTEC International Agriculture Development Co. (Pvt) Ltd Huang Pei highlighted the vitality of the global branding of Pakistani companies, enabling them to export food products.

"There is a dire need for collaboration between Pakistan and China in the agriculture and food sectors, where China's expertise and Pakistan's abundant resources can mutually benefit both nations," added Huang.