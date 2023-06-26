﻿
News / World

Greece's conservatives win election, pledge more reforms

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Greek Former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised more reforms at a faster pace after his conservative party won the second general election in five weeks on Sunday.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
Greece's conservatives win election, pledge more reforms
Reuters

Former Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to supporters outside the party's headquarters, after the general election.

Greek Former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised more reforms at a faster pace after his conservative party won the second general election in five weeks on Sunday and an outright majority in parliament.

With 95 percent of votes counted, New Democracy (ND) garnered 40.55 percent of the votes, securing 158 seats in the next 300-member parliament to form a single-party government, according to official results released by the Interior Ministry.

"We received a strong mandate to proceed faster on the path of reforms our country needs," Mitsotakis told media at the party's headquarters.

During his second term in office, Greece will change further, he said, pledging more prosperity for all.

The Leftists of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance garnered 17.84 percent of the votes and the socialists of PASOK- KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement-Movement for Change) gained 11.88 percent.

A total of eight parties are expected to enter the next parliament, after passing the three-percentage threshold of the votes needed under the electoral law.

On Monday Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give a mandate to Mitsotakis to form a new government.

The first election on May 21 ended inconclusive. Frontrunner ND failed to secure an outright parliamentary majority due to how the electoral system was used.

Since there was no agreement to form a coalition government in May, a caretaker government was appointed to lead the country to the second ballot.

In the second ballot on Sunday, a revised electoral system was used which provided a bonus of up to 50 extra seats for the winning party.

In the 2019 general elections, ND won 39.8 percent of the votes with 158 seats in parliament.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Gree
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     