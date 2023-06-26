Criminal case on incitement to armed rebellion against Prigozhin not terminated: Russian news agency

A criminal case on the incitement to an armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, is not terminated.

AFP

A criminal case on the incitement to an armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, is not terminated, Sputnik reported on Monday.

"A criminal case against Prigozhin is not closed," the Russian news agency said, citing a source in Russian Prosecutor General's Office.