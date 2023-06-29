﻿
Iranians celebrate Eid al-Adha as annual Hajj ends

Iranian Muslims on Thursday celebrated across the country Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice that marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Reuters

Iranians buy sheep to mark Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in southern Tehran, Iran June 29.

Iranian Muslims on Thursday celebrated across the country Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice that marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Iranian people took part in Eid al-Adha prayers in different cities across the country to commemorate the religious feast, one of the most celebrated festivals on the Islamic calendar.

In the capital Tehran, the Eid al-Adha prayers were held at the University of Tehran and attended by many of the country's officials, including Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

In separate messages to Muslim countries' leaders on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated them on the occasion, hoping for growing unity among the world's Muslims.

Also on the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent congratulatory messages to his counterparts in Muslim states, highlighting the necessity of greater unity and solidarity.

Eid al-Adha is marked by Muslims through sacrificing livestock, whose meat is donated to the poor and shared with relatives and friends.

