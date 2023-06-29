Envoy emphasizes China's endeavor to promote international human rights cause

﻿
China has always been committed to safeguarding international solidarity, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, building a better world together.
China has always been committed to safeguarding international solidarity, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and building a better world together, a Chinese envoy said here Wednesday.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, made the remarks at the ongoing 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, emphasizing that unity, rather than division, and cooperation, rather than confrontation, are essential for promoting the healthy development of the international human rights cause.

The session held an interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity Wednesday afternoon.

During the dialogue, Chen pointed out that 30 years ago, the World Conference on Human Rights adopted the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action with a determination to take a new step for the commitment of the international community to work harder and continue to engage in international cooperation and solidarity for the progress of human rights.

Citing the statement of the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, which highlighted that international solidarity is not only a right but also a duty, Chen called on all countries to contribute to the healthy development of the international human rights cause with practical actions by abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, carrying out human rights exchanges and cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and jointly opposing the practice of politicizing and instrumentalizing human rights issues.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
