Millions of Americans on alert for unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke

Reuters

Hazy sky is seen from the smoke of the raging Canadian wildfires, hanging over the US Midwest and parts of the East Coast, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, on June 28, 2023.

Millions of Americans are on alert for unhealthy air quality as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to drift to the United States.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday issued air quality alerts for at least 20 states from Minnesota to as far south as Georgia. The unhealthy air quality alerts even extended to the Northeast including all of New York state and New Jersey.

"Unhealthy levels of smoke are expected for a wide swath of the Midwest today. Smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting the area," the NWS tweeted.

"If you have to be outside, take breaks indoors and consider using an N-95 mask to help reduce the smoke you breathe in," the NWS suggested.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is currently blanketing large swaths of the United States.

Wildfire smoke and ash can irritate eyes, nose, throat and lungs, making people cough or wheeze and can make it hard to breathe, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The most effective way to protect from wildfire smoke is to stay indoors or limit time outdoors. This is especially important for those with heart or lung conditions who are at higher risk for adverse health effects, according to the CDC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
