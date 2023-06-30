Powerful earthquake hits western Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Yogyakarta on Friday evening, but did not trigger a tsunami.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's western province of Yogyakarta on Friday evening, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 19:57pm Jakarta time (1257 GMT) with its epicenter located 86 km northwest of Bantul district and a depth of 25 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.