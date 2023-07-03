﻿
News / World

At least 3 injured after explosion in downtown Tokyo

Xinhua
  15:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
An explosion was heard on Monday afternoon near Shimbashi in downtown Tokyo of Japan, according to local police department.
Xinhua
  15:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
At least 3 injured after explosion in downtown Tokyo
Reuters

A firefighter works at the site of an apparent explosion near Shimbashi station in Tokyo.

Four people were injured after an explosion took place on Monday afternoon near Shimbashi in downtown Tokyo of Japan.

The explosion was reported at around 3:15 pm local time as a fire broke out in an eight-story building some 300 meters away from the centrally located JR Shimbashi Station, according to the local police department.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, four people suffered minor injuries, who were two passersby and two employees of the restaurant where the explosion reportedly took place.

At the time of the accident, Xinhua reporters heard the blast while driving past an intersection less than 50 meters away from the scene, and then saw a lot of fragments flying out of a room on the second floor of the building.

A burst of smoke was spotted in the room accompanied by a slight smell of gas before the fast spread of the fire, the reporters said.

The reporters saw three injured people escaping via the emergency exit on site, with their hair and clothes partly burned.

According to the fire department, the second and third floors of the building were burned down, with some 31 engines dispatched to extinguish the fire.

The area, home to many offices and restaurants, was 300 meters to the west of JR Shimbashi Station, one of Tokyo's major interchange railway stations and only 10 minutes' walk from the Ginza shopping district.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     