New Delhi Declaration issued at SCO summit

Xinhua

The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday signed and issued the New Delhi Declaration at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the grouping, which was held via video conference.

The world is undergoing unprecedented transformations and is entering a new era of rapid technological development that requires an increase in the effectiveness of global institutions, the declaration said.

The member states reaffirm their commitment to formation of a more representative, just, democratic and multipolar world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law, multilateralism, equal, joint, indivisible, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, cultural and civilizational diversity, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation of states with a central coordinating role of the UN, it said.

The member states pursue a policy that excludes bloc, ideological and confrontational approaches to address the problems of international and regional development, it said.

Considering Central Asia as the SCO's "core region," the member states said in the declaration that they support efforts of regional countries to ensure peace and prosperity, achieve sustainable development, and build a space of good-neighborliness and mutual trust.

The member states pointed out that interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of combating terrorism and extremism is not allowed.

They said they believe that it is important to ensure that all members enjoy equal rights in the management of the Internet and have network sovereignty.

They reaffirmed in the declaration that the unilateral and unrestricted strengthening of global anti-missile systems by several countries or groups of countries would jeopardize international security and stability.

The member states vowed to support the prevention of weaponization of outer space, and said they believe that an early settlement of the Afghan issue is one of the most important factors in maintaining and consolidating security and stability in the SCO region.

In the declaration, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan reiterated their support for the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by the People's Republic of China.

Member States emphasized the historic significance of the entry of the Islamic Republic of Iran into the SCO as a full member state.