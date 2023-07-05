﻿
IAEA says report not endorsement to Japan's Fukushima nuke wastewater discharge plan

Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0
"This report is neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of that policy," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted.
Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0
IAEA says report not endorsement to Japan's Fukushima nuke wastewater discharge plan
Reuters

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi attends a news conference at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan, on July 4, 2023.

With a final safety review report on Japan's plan to release nuclear-contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it does not endorse the Japanese government's decision with the report.

"I would like to emphasize that the release of the treated water stored at Fukushima Daiichi Power Station is a national decision by the government of Japan and that this report is neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of that policy," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted in the foreword of the report, which he delivered in person on Tuesday to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of IAEA member states," said the report, noting that "neither the IAEA nor its member states assumes any responsibility for consequences which may arise from its use."

On Tuesday afternoon, Grossi stressed at a press conference held at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo following the IAEA report delivery that the option to discharge the nuclear wastewater into the sea is one made by the Japanese government.

The IAEA will have a continued presence at the Fukushima Daiichi plant site to review, monitor and assess the discharge activities for decades to come, Grossi said, adding that whether to allow other countries to participate in the supervision is a decision to be made by the Japanese government.

On Wednesday, the IAEA chief started his trip to Fukushima, where he would also pay a visit to the crippled nuclear power plant, during his four-day visit to Japan at the invitation of Japan's foreign ministry.

The Japanese government has been pushing to start dumping the contaminated water this summer, which has aroused strong opposition and doubts from domestic fishing groups, neighboring countries, Pacific coastal areas, South Pacific island countries, and the overall international community.

During Grossi's press conference, a group of protesters gathered outside the Japan National Press Club to voice opposition to Japan's ocean discharge plan, shouting "The sea belongs to mankind. Don't dump polluted water into the sea," and "No discharge without consent. Keep your promise to the fishermen!"

Two South Korean media outlets reported on Tuesday that Japan inked a "black deal" with the IAEA to "redact" the sensitive issues mentioned in its final report, citing anonymous informants.

Obtained documents supported allegations that the Japanese government provided the IAEA with at least 1 million euros to get a draft of the IAEA final report ahead of its official delivery and demanded it is redacted in sensitive parts, the Tamsa and the Mindlenews told a joint press conference with foreign correspondents.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Chinese side regrets the hasty release of the report, noting that the ministry learned that the report failed to fully reflect views from experts that participated in the review, and the conclusion was not shared by all experts.

Due to its limited mandate, the IAEA failed to review the justification and legitimacy of Japan's ocean discharge plan, assess the long-term effectiveness of Japan's purification facility and corroborate the authenticity and accuracy of Japan's nuclear-contaminated water data. Therefore, the conclusion is largely limited and incomplete, the spokesperson said.

Also on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Japan told a press conference held in Tokyo that the IAEA report does not necessarily greenlight the Japanese government's discharge plan, adding that the report cannot prove the legitimacy and legality of Japan's ocean discharge plan, nor can it absolve Japan of its moral responsibility and obligations under international law.

"We once again urge the Japanese side to stop its ocean discharge plan, and earnestly dispose of the nuclear-contaminated water in a science-based, safe and transparent manner," the embassy said, adding that no matter what the report says, it will not change the fact that Japan will release millions of tons of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific in the next three decades.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
