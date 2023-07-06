﻿
News / World

Ariane 5 rocket's final launch completed successfully: ESA

Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
Europe's Ariane 5 rocket has completed successfully its final flight, placing two payloads into the planned geostationary transfer orbits.
Xinhua
  18:45 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
Ariane 5 rocket's final launch completed successfully: ESA
Xinhua

Ariane 5 rocket launched into space at the Guiana Space Centre on July 5.

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket has completed successfully its final flight, placing two payloads into the planned geostationary transfer orbits, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Thursday.

Flight VA261 blasted off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 7pm local time (2200 GMT) Wednesday, and the mission lasted about 33 minutes from lift-off to release of final payload, the agency said in a press release.

Ariane 5's capacity enabled it to orbit two large telecommunications satellites on a single launch, or to push very large payloads into deep space, the agency noted, adding that Ariane 5's notable payloads include the ESA's comet-chasing Rosetta, a dozen of Europe's Galileo navigation satellites and ESA's Juice mission to Jupiter.

According to the ESA, Ariane 5 only had two major failures of launch in its 27 years of service, first in 1996 for its inaugural flight and another in 2022.

Ariane 5 rocket has been the cornerstone of Europe's independent access to space with 117 launches. The inaugural flight of its successor Ariane 6, a new heavy-lift launch vehicle, is expected no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2023, the ESA said last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     