At least 6 killed in nursing home fire in Italy

Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2023-07-07       0
A fire broke out at a nursing home for the elderly in Milan, Italy on Friday, killing at least six and injuring some 80 people, local media reported.
Emergency staff members are seen outside a nursing home in Milan, Italy, on July 7.

The blaze occurred at the facility in via dei Cinquecento in southern Milan at around 1:20am local time (2320 GMT Thursday), and was extinguished later.

Five women and a man died due to flames and smoke inhalation, according to the ANSA news agency.

Firefighters have been working to evacuate the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The care facility, equipped with 210 beds, is owned by the municipality of Milan and managed by a cooperative.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
