﻿
News / World

Heavy rain suspends train services in western Japan

Xinhua
  12:34 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0
Heavy rain in western Japan suspended train operations between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet line in both directions on Sunday.
Xinhua
  12:34 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0
Heavy rain suspends train services in western Japan
Reuters

An aerial view shows submerged area due to heavy rain in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, on July 3, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

Heavy rain in western Japan suspended train operations between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet line in both directions on Sunday, according to West Japan Railway Company.

Services were suspended from around 8:30am local time, the railway operator said on its website.

Japan's weather agency said on Saturday that an active rain front hovering over the country's main island of Honshu is bringing rain clouds to areas between western and northern Japan, especially on the Sea of Japan coast.

Rain clouds are flowing into Kyushu and Chugoku regions, resulting in localized heavy rainfall, according to weather updates.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     