Heavy rain suspends train services in western Japan

Heavy rain in western Japan suspended train operations between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet line in both directions on Sunday, according to West Japan Railway Company.

Services were suspended from around 8:30am local time, the railway operator said on its website.

Japan's weather agency said on Saturday that an active rain front hovering over the country's main island of Honshu is bringing rain clouds to areas between western and northern Japan, especially on the Sea of Japan coast.

Rain clouds are flowing into Kyushu and Chugoku regions, resulting in localized heavy rainfall, according to weather updates.