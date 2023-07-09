﻿
Uzbekistan holds early presidential election


Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is greeted at a local polling station during an early presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan July 9.

Uzbekistan holds an early presidential election on Sunday.

Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, promised in his pre-election campaign that he would continue his reform agenda to liberalize the economy and develop the green energy, education, health and tourism sectors as well as better protect people's fundamental freedoms.

Other presidential candidates include Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Robakhon Makhmudova from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan "Adolat" and Abdushukur Khamzayev from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time and will close at 8pm.

According to the Central Election Committee, over 19.5 million people can vote, and about 800 international observers will monitor the elections.

Early voting occurred from June 28 to July 5 at polling stations in Uzbekistan and abroad.

The early presidential election came after a referendum held in April on a new constitution that amended over half of the main law. After approving the referendum results, Mirziyoyev announced on May 8 that the country would hold a snap presidential election.

Mirziyoyev previously won presidential elections in 2016 and 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
