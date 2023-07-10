3 die in a airplane crash in east Iceland

Three people have died in a plane crash in the eastern part of Iceland, the Icelandic broadcasting company RUV reported on Monday.

An emergency message was sent from the plane, a four-to-six-seater Cessna-type aircraft, at around 5 pm local time on Sunday, shortly after it took off. The plane's remains were found after two hours of searching near Saudahnjukar.

All people on board, including two passengers and a pilot, died in the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.