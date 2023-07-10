﻿
2 Chinese tourists remain in hospital after tour bus overturns in Thailand

Two Chinese tourists are still being treated in the hospital but not in severe condition after a bus overturned in Thailand, the Chinese embassy in Thailand said Monday.
Two Chinese tourists are still being treated in the hospital but not in severe condition after a bus overturned in Thailand, the Chinese embassy in Thailand said Monday.

According to the embassy, the bus was carrying 24 Chinese tourists from the eastern Rayong Province to the resort city of Pattaya when it overturned due to heavy rain and slippery roads on Sunday afternoon.

Injured passengers were immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment. As of Monday morning, 2 tourists are still in the hospital for treatment, while the rest have been discharged.

According to Thai media reports, four people on the bus were at one point trapped in the vehicle after the accident, but were rescued by the rescue team. The local police said they would further investigate the cause of the accident.

Thailand is now in the rainy season and the meteorological department has predicted heavy rain across the country in recent days, warning against floods and mudslides caused by continuous rain in some areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
