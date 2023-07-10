﻿
News / World

Erdogan ties Sweden's NATO bid to Türkiye's EU accession talks

Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0
Turkey will support Sweden's joining NATO if the European Union revived membership talks with Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0
Erdogan ties Sweden's NATO bid to Türkiye's EU accession talks
Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a press conference, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured), in Istanbul, Turkey, July 8.

Turkey will support Sweden's joining NATO if the European Union revived membership talks with Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"First, let's pave the way for Turkey in the EU, then let's pave the way for Sweden, just as the case with Finland," Erdogan told reporters before leaving for Vilnius, Lithuania, where he will attend the NATO summit on July 11-12.

Turkey signed an association agreement with the EU's predecessor European Economic Community in 1964, applied to join the bloc in 1987, and was granted official candidate status in 1999.

Ankara started membership talks with Brussels in 2005, but no breakthrough has been made since then.

"Right now Turkey has been kept at the EU door for more than 50 years and almost all NATO member states are currently EU members," Erdogan said.

Turkey has been holding a veto of Sweden's NATO accession on the grounds that the Nordic country harbors members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is listed as a terror group by Ankara, the EU and the United States.

Erdogan expected to meet with Sweden's prime minister in Vilnius on the eve of the two-day NATO summit.

Sweden is seeking a green light from Turkey after taking a series of measures to fulfill the Erdogan administration's requirements, including toughening its anti-terror laws to address Ankara's security concerns.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     