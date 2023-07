Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his departure from politics on Monday, two days after his fourth government collapsed.

Reuters

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his departure from politics on Monday, two days after his fourth government collapsed.

In a short statement prior to the debate on the fall of the government in The Hague, Rutte stated that he will no longer be available as leader of his People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in the next elections.