﻿
News / World

Heavy rain in southwestern Japan leaves at least 2 dead

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0
Torrential rain pounded parts of Japan's southwestern region Monday, leaving at least two people dead and eight others missing.
Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0
Heavy rain in southwestern Japan leaves at least 2 dead
Reuters

People make their way on a flooded road in heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture on Monday.

Torrential rain pounded parts of Japan's southwestern region Monday, leaving at least two people dead and eight others missing, local media reported.

A 77-year-old woman was killed in Soeda Town, Fukuoka Prefecture, when a landslide hit her home, and a man in his 70s rescued from an inundated truck in Hirokawa town, Fukuoka Prefecture was confirmed dead at the hospital, public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

In Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, a landslide hit two houses. A woman was found by rescuers, but she showed no vital signs, while two men remain unaccounted for, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities.

In the southwestern Japanese city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, a mudslide caused by heavy rain engulfed at least seven houses, with rescuers failing to make contact with six people, according to Kyodo News.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued on Monday its highest rain alert level for the first time this year for neighboring Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, urging residents to take immediate measures to secure their safety.

As heavy precipitation is expected from western and eastern regions facing the Sea of Japan through Tuesday, the weather agency called for vigilance against landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and overflowing rivers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     