﻿
News / World

Erdogan, Biden discuss Sweden's NATO bid ahead of summit

Xinhua
  09:33 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Sunday Sweden's NATO bid with his US counterpart Joe Biden over the phone ahead of the alliance's summit this week.
Xinhua
  09:33 UTC+8, 2023-07-10       0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Sunday Sweden's NATO bid with his US counterpart Joe Biden over the phone ahead of the alliance's summit this week.

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine's position in NATO, the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and Turkey's efforts to join the EU, according to a statement by Erdogan's office.

During the phone call, Erdogan noted "Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction" toward the ratification of its NATO bid by making changes in its anti-terrorism legislation, said the statement.

However, the Turkish leader said these steps were "nullified" as the supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) "continue to hold demonstrations freely in the country to advocate terrorism."

Erdogan also stressed that it was not correct to associate Turkey's F-16 purchase from the United States with Sweden's NATO bid, referring to several objections from the US Congress to Ankara's purchase demand for F-16s over its veto of Sweden's NATO membership.

The two presidents agreed to meet face-to-face to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues in detail at the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius on July 11-12, according to the statement.

Regarding Turkey's EU bid, Erdogan told Biden that his country was "principled and honest" about EU membership, appealing to revive its membership process and hoping for getting a clear and strong message of support from leading countries of the EU at the upcoming Vilnius Summit.

Biden, for his part, conveyed to Erdogan his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible, according to a White House statement.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year but met with objections from Turkey on the grounds that the two countries harbor members of PKK and the Gulen movement.

Turkey eventually lifted its objection to Finland's NATO accession earlier this year after Helsinki took what Ankara calls "concrete steps" against such organizations. In April, Finland became NATO's 31st member state.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     