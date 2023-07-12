Milan Kundera, author of 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being', dies aged 94

Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of the novel "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" has died, the Czech library housing his personal collection said on Wednesday. He was 94.

Czech writer Milan Kundera, the author of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being", has died aged 94, said Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in his native city of Brno.

"Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness," she told AFP.