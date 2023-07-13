﻿
News / World

Local Japanese politician killed in mudslide as heavy rain hits Sea of Japan coast

Xinhua
  17:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0
A city assembly member who had gone missing in Japan's Toyama Prefecture was confirmed dead on Thursday.
Xinhua
  17:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0

A city assembly member who had gone missing in Japan's Toyama Prefecture was confirmed dead on Thursday, as torrential rain pounded regions facing the Sea of Japan late Wednesday, triggering mudslides, local media reported.

The body of Nobuhiko Akaike, a member of the Nanto assembly, was recovered Thursday at the site of a mudslide disaster in the city, Kyodo News said, citing local police.

The local politician went missing while going around a neighborhood urging residents to flee due to the risk of a nearby river overflowing, it added.

The prefectures of Ishikawa and Toyama on the Sea of Japan coast saw bands of heavy rain clouds develop on Wednesday night, said the report.

Ishikawa Prefecture logged a record six-hour rainfall of 199 mm during the night in Kahoku, while Toyama Prefecture registered a downpour of 170.5 mm in Kamiichi, another record high, it added.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has forecast heavy downpours with thunder in western Japan, particularly regions facing the Sea of Japan, on Thursday and in eastern Japan through Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     