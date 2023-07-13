﻿
News / World

Zelensky, Biden meet at NATO summit

Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden met on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Xinhua
  08:48 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0
Zelensky, Biden meet at NATO summit
Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with his wife Olena Zelenska attend the dinner hosted by the Lithuanian president at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden met on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Biden for the assistance, especially military assistance, that the United States has provided to Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Zelensky also informed Biden of the latest developments on the frontline, and Ukrain's operational and strategic plans, the press service said.

US assistance for Ukraine has reached 43 billion US dollars, Zelensky was quoted as saying.

For his part, Biden assured that the United States is doing and will do everything to help Ukraine with everything necessary, the press service said.

In a Telegram post after the meeting, Zelensky said the talks, which lasted twice as long as planned, focused on the long-term support for Ukraine, weapons, politics and NATO.

The two-day NATO summit kicked off in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     