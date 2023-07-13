﻿
DPRK test-fires new-type Hwasongpho-18 ICBM

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2023-07-13
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Wednesday test-fired its latest Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Wednesday test-fired its latest Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the country's state news agency reported on Thursday, calling it the core weapon system of its strategic force.

The missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 km and flew a distance of 1,001.2 km for 4,491 seconds before accurately landing on a preset area in the eastern open waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The test-fire was conducted by setting the first stage as a standard ballistic flight mode and the second and third stages as high-angle flight mode, said the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It added that the test-fire proved the capability, reliability and military utility of the Hwasongpho-18 and verified the dependability of the nuclear strategic force of the DPRK. The country's nuclear units will soon be equipped with the new-type strategic weapon system under a long-term plan for building the state nuclear force.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, guided the test-fire on the spot.

Kim touted the latest test-fire as another important stride in developing the strategic force of the DPRK. He said that the current situation of the Korean Peninsula made it imperative for the DPRK to bolster its nuclear war deterrent and the country will steadily accelerate the development of a more developed, effective and reliable weapon system, the KCNA said.

﻿
