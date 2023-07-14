NASA finds June 2023 hottest on record

June 2023 was the hottest June on record, according to NASA's global temperature analysis.

Reuters

The record dates back to 1880, when modern global record keeping became possible, NASA said on Thursday.

The global mean temperature anomaly for June 2023 was 1.07 degrees Celcius above the 1951 to 1980 June average, according to the analysis by NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

NASA uses the period from 1951 to 1980 as a baseline to understand how global temperatures change over time.

This month is part of a pattern of increasing global temperatures, as a result of human activities, mainly carbon dioxide emissions, according to NASA.

NASA's global temperature analysis is drawn from data collected by weather stations and Antarctic research stations, as well as instruments mounted on ships and ocean buoys.