24 dead, 10 missing in S. Korea after heavy rain, floods: Yonhap

Reuters

At least 24 people have died and 10 more are missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported Saturday, citing local disaster relief officials.

"According to rescue authorities, an initial count indicated 24 people have died due to heavy rain so far," Yonhap reported, adding that another 10 people were missing, mostly buried by landslides or after falling into a flooded reservoir.