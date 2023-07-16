7.2-magnitude earthquake off Alaska Peninsula triggers tsunami advisory

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake off the US Alaska Peninsula on Saturday night triggered a tsunami advisery.

The earthquake struck about 98 km south of Sand Point with a depth of 32.6 km at 10:48pm local time (0648 GMT on Sunday), the US Geological Survey said.

The advisery is in effect for coastal Alaska from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The National Weather Service said strong currents or waves are expected where a tsunami advisery is in effect.

The tsunami advisery was downgraded from an initial warning for a broad swath of Alaska's coastline from the eastern Aleutians to the mouth of Cook Inlet in the aftermath of the strong quake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's magnitude was also revised from 7.4 to 7.2.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.