﻿
News / World

7.2-magnitude earthquake off Alaska Peninsula triggers tsunami advisory

Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake off the US Alaska Peninsula on Saturday night triggered a tsunami advisery.
Xinhua
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake off the US Alaska Peninsula on Saturday night triggered a tsunami advisery.

The earthquake struck about 98 km south of Sand Point with a depth of 32.6 km at 10:48pm local time (0648 GMT on Sunday), the US Geological Survey said.

The advisery is in effect for coastal Alaska from Chignik Bay to Unimak Pass, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The National Weather Service said strong currents or waves are expected where a tsunami advisery is in effect.

The tsunami advisery was downgraded from an initial warning for a broad swath of Alaska's coastline from the eastern Aleutians to the mouth of Cook Inlet in the aftermath of the strong quake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's magnitude was also revised from 7.4 to 7.2.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     