Death toll from S. Korea's torrential rains rises to 37 with 9 missing

The death toll from torrential rains over the past week in South Korea rose to 37, while nine others went missing, relevant authorities said on Sunday.

A total of 37 people had been found dead in southeastern North Gyeongsang province and central Chungcheong province, according to the central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for the provinces, some areas of which recorded an accumulated precipitation of more than 900 mm for the past week.

Nine people remained unaccounted for, including eight missing in the North Gyeongsang province.

The weather agency predicted up to 250 mm of additional rain by Tuesday in southwestern Jeolla, Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces.

Flooding, housing collapses and landslides increased the casualties across the country.

Nine bodies were recovered from vehicles trapped in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong.

A total of 8,852 people from 14 cities and provinces were evacuated due to the downpour damage.

The number of damages to public facilities was 215 cases, which included the collapse of road slopes, road damage and destruction, mudslides and flooding.

Damages to private facilities were 204 cases, such as housing flooding and collapse, submerged vehicles, damaged fishing boats and destroyed walls.