Iraqi PM visits Syria for 1st time since 2011

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani began an official visit to Syria on Sunday, the first by an Iraqi premier since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani arrived in Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday, marking the first visit by an Iraqi prime minister since the beginning of the Syrian crisis 12 years ago.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received al-Sudani at the presidential palace, followed by a joint press briefing, where the two leaders highlighted several points of their discussion, such as the new Arab "positive" position toward Syria.

Touching upon the economic situation in both countries, al-Sudani stressed that the key to regional stability is confronting economic challenges.

The two leaders also agreed to establish coordination mechanisms to address drug trafficking on the shared border.

During their meeting, al-Sudani also voiced Iraq's support for all efforts leading to the lift of the Western sanctions on Syria.

Assad, for his part, said al-Sudani's visit provides an opportunity to achieve a significant leap in bilateral cooperation.

Iraq and Syria have maintained normal relations throughout Syria's civil war, even when other Arab states severed ties with Syria. However, the Iraqi leader's visit comes after other Arab countries, including regional power Saudi Arabia, have started to rebuild relations with Damascus.