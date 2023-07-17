﻿
Speaker of Singapore's parliament resigns

Xinhua
Speaker of Singapore's parliament Tan Chuan-Jin resigned on Monday after coming under fire recently for a comment he made during a parliament sitting.
Reuters

A view of the Parliament House in Singapore. "My mistake raised broader questions over my neutrality," Tan Chuan-Jin writes in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaker of Singapore's parliament Tan Chuan-Jin resigned on Monday after coming under fire recently for a comment he made during a parliament sitting.

He resigned as the speaker, a member of parliament, and also as a member of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

The country's Tampines Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui has also resigned, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Their resignations are necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years, the statement said.

While speaking to media on Monday afternoon, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that deputy speaker Jessica Tan will be the acting speaker, and he will nominate a new speaker by the next sitting of parliament on August 1.

Lee added that he had no plan to call an immediate general election, which is due by 2025.

