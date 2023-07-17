Traffic halted on Crimean bridge due to emergency

A top official of Crimea said Monday that traffic on the Crimean bridge was halted due to an emergency near its 145th support column.

Sergey Aksenov, the head of Crimea, made the statement on his Telegram channel, but did not reveal the cause of the incident.

"Traffic was halted on the Crimean bridge: an emergency happened near the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory. Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working," Aksenov said in his statement, adding that they were taking measures to restore the situation.

Aksenov asked Crimean residents to stay calm and trust only reliable sources of information.