US chipmakers urge Washington to rethink further restrictions on China

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) on Monday urged Washington to "refrain from further restrictions" on chip sales to China, the world's largest commercial market for commodity semiconductors.

"Repeated steps, however, to impose overly broad, ambiguous, and at times unilateral restrictions risk diminishing the US semiconductor industry's competitiveness, disrupting supply chains, causing significant market uncertainty, and prompting continued escalatory retaliation by China," said the SIA in a statement.

The SIA urged the US administration to refrain from further restrictions until it engages more extensively with industry and experts to assess the impact of current and potential restrictions.

The statement came as the Joe Biden administration is considering updating rules put in place last October that aim to restrict China's chip industry by limiting US companies' cooperation with Chinese chip manufacturers.

CEOs of the biggest US semiconductor companies will reportedly hold meetings with US officials this week to discuss the potential new restrictions on exports to China.