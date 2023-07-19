﻿
News / World

US soldier facing disciplinary action flees into DPRK

Reuters
  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
An American soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Tuesday.
Reuters
  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
US soldier facing disciplinary action flees into DPRK
AFP

UNC (United Nations Command) soldiers (right) and a South Korean soldier (left) stand guard before DPRK's Panmon Hall and the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at Panmunjom, in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone on October 4, 2022.

An American soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Tuesday and was believed to be in DPRK's custody, US officials said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern for the soldier, who the US military in South Korea said joined an orientation tour of Joint Security Area between the Koreas and "wilfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

The US Army identified the soldier as Private Second Class Travis T. King.

"There's a lot that we're still trying to learn," Austin told a news briefing. "We believe that he is in custody and so we're closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin."

Colonel Isaac Taylor, spokesperson for US Forces Korea, said the military was working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said US officials at the Pentagon, the State Department and the United Nations were all working to "to ascertain more information and resolve this situation."

DPRK's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A dash across the border

The man was with a group of visitors, including civilians, to the Panmunjom truce village when he suddenly bolted over the brick line marking the border, South Korean media reported, citing South Korean army sources.

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been due to face disciplinary action by the US military.

The Joint Security Area in the demilitarized zone that has separated the Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

US officials told Reuters it was not clear why the soldier fled. He had finished serving time in detention in South Korea for an unspecified infraction and was returning to his home unit in the US, two officials said.

He was not in US military custody at the time he decided to flee, one official said, and it appeared he made a surprise decision to join the civilian tour to the demilitarized zone.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     