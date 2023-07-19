China-donated aid distributed to 420 families in W. Afghanistan

Afghan authorities distributed China-donated humanitarian assistance to 420 families in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday.

Afghan authorities distributed China-donated humanitarian assistance to 420 families in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday, provincial director for refugees and repatriation affairs Abdullah Riaz said.

"The aid recipients include 100 families from returnees, 100 others from the killed and war-disabled families and the remaining 240 families belong to the internally displaced community," Riaz told Xinhua.

Each needy family received 50 kg of rice, the official added.

Authorities in the past had also distributed China-supplied assistance to needy families in Nimroz and Herat provinces.

China has provided humanitarian aid including vaccines, winter clothes, foodstuff and tents to Afghans over the past one more year to help war-torn Afghanistan overcome the challenges.