﻿
News / World

China-donated aid distributed to 420 families in W. Afghanistan

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
Afghan authorities distributed China-donated humanitarian assistance to 420 families in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0

Afghan authorities distributed China-donated humanitarian assistance to 420 families in western Afghanistan's Nimroz province on Wednesday, provincial director for refugees and repatriation affairs Abdullah Riaz said.

"The aid recipients include 100 families from returnees, 100 others from the killed and war-disabled families and the remaining 240 families belong to the internally displaced community," Riaz told Xinhua.

Each needy family received 50 kg of rice, the official added.

Authorities in the past had also distributed China-supplied assistance to needy families in Nimroz and Herat provinces.

China has provided humanitarian aid including vaccines, winter clothes, foodstuff and tents to Afghans over the past one more year to help war-torn Afghanistan overcome the challenges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     