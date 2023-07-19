Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended Move Forward Party leader and prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat as a member of parliament.

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended Move Forward Party leader and prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat as a member of parliament pending the court's ruling on his disqualification case submitted by the Election Commission.

The court's decision came after it received a complaint filed by the Election Commission that Pita owned shares in a media company at the time of registering his election candidacy for the May 14 election, which violates electoral rules.

In a written statement, the court confirmed that it had accepted the case and directed Pita to cease his parliamentary duties from July 19 until a final ruling is reached.

Pita was required to provide an explanation of the allegation to the Constitutional Court within 15 days, according to the statement.

According to Constitutional Law, the prime minister does not necessarily have to be a member of parliament.

In a joint session of the bicameral parliament on Wednesday, lawmakers are scheduled to make a second bid to elect Thailand's prime minister, following last week's unsuccessful initial attempt.