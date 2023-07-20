﻿
News / World

3 dead, 6 injured in 'serious' gun incident in Auckland

Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
Three people, including the gunman, were dead and six others were injured in a "serious" gun incident in Auckland.
Xinhua
  08:39 UTC+8, 2023-07-20       0
3 dead, 6 injured in 'serious' gun incident in Auckland
Reuters

Armed police stand guard near a construction site following a shooting in the central business district, in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 20, 2023.

Three people, including the gunman, were dead and six others were injured in a "serious" gun incident in Auckland, a city in New Zealand's North Island, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday.

The injured, who have been taken to the Auckland Hospital, included a member of the police, Hipkins said.

The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk and there is no change to New Zealand's security threat level, Hipkins told the media.

The offender was armed with a pump-action shot gun. He moved through a building site and discharged his firearm, Hipkins said.

"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the man contained himself in an elevator and police engaged with him, shots were fired and he was located a short time later," said the prime minister.

Eight gunshots were heard, according to witnesses.

Connecting streets have been cordoned off, and the public was asked to stay indoors.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said all FIFA personnel and international football teams were safe.

Thursday marked the beginning of the month-long FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand women's national football team will face Norway at the opening match at Auckland's Eden Park later on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     