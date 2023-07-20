Death toll rises to 16 in India's landslide

The death toll in the landslide in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra rose to 16 on Thursday, with many still feared trapped under the debris, local officials said.

The rescue work had to be called off due to heavy rain and risks of further landslides, said a senior official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), noting that 16 dead bodies have been recovered and 21 people were rescued.

"Through the day, the rescue work could be carried out with hands and small tools only, as heavy machinery could not be lifted to the spot where the landslide struck. There could be more persons buried in the debris," said a local police officer.

The landslide occurred late Wednesday night in Maharashtra's Raigad district amid incessant rain. According to local media, members of more than 30 families were initially feared trapped under the debris after the landslide hit the area. There are around 46 houses in the ill-fated village.

Four NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work in the landslide-hit area.

Meanwhile, amid incessant rain in several parts of the Maharashtra state, the India Meteorological Department has declared a "Red Alert," signaling extremely heavy rains, for the Raigad district on Thursday and other districts in the state for the next two days.