1 stabbed to death, 3 injured in S. Korea

Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-07-21
One man was stabbed to death and three others were injured in South Korean capital Seoul on Friday afternoon, according to Yonhap news agency.
One man was stabbed to death and three others were injured in South Korean capital Seoul on Friday afternoon, according to Yonhap news agency.

The male assailant in his 30s stabbed a man in his 20s to death near the exit of a subway station in western Seoul at about 2pm local time (0500 GMT).

Three other men were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured was in critical condition.

The police received a phone report that someone stabbed people and ran away, arresting the suspect at the scene.

The police were investigating the details of the crime, such as relations between the suspect and the victims, and the motive for the crime.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
