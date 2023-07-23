﻿
News / World

Death toll in India's landslide rises to 27

The death toll in India's landslide, which hit a village in the southwestern state of Maharashtra four days ago, has risen to 27, according to local authorities on Sunday.
Reuters

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and other volunteers climb up a mountain to reach the site of a landslide at a village in Raigad, in the western state of Maharashtra, India July 20.

The death toll in India's landslide, which hit a village in the southwestern state of Maharashtra four days ago, has risen to 27, according to local authorities on Sunday.

About 80 people are still missing and feared to be buried under the debris. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the challenging terrain, resulting in slow progress in search and rescue operations.

The Indian Express quoted government sources as saying that out of the 229 people residing in the village, 151 individuals have been accounted for. Among them, 27 have lost their lives and their bodies have been recovered, while eight others are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
