Giant panda Mei Xiang's 25th birthday celebrated at US zoo

Giant panda Mei Xiang's 25th birthday was celebrated at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on Saturday.
Reuters

Mei Xiang, a male Giant Panda, investigates a birthday cake presented to him on his 25th birthday at the National Zoo in Washington, US, on July 22, 2023.

Giant panda Mei Xiang's 25th birthday was celebrated at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

In the morning, animal care staff presented Mei Xiang, a female, with a special panda-friendly fruitsicle cake made by the zoo's nutritionists.

Commissary keepers crafted the multi-tiered cake and "25" topper using frozen diluted apple juice. Mashed sweet potatoes, mashed carrots, apple slices and bamboo added a decorative flair to the festive treat.

"Happy 25th birthday, Mei Xiang," the zoo tweeted. "Join us in wishing her a happy birthday!"

Mei Xiang's male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, will turn three years old on August 21. Tian Tian, the cub's biological father, will turn 26 in late August.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
