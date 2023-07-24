﻿
15 killed, 26 injured as wildfires hit forests in N. Algeria

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2023-07-24
As many as 97 fires were reported across the forests of 16 provinces in northern Algeria, claiming the lives of 15 people and injuring 26 others, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The provinces of Bejaia, Jijel and Bouira known for their dense forests and agriculture fields are the most affected by the wildfires, which started on Sunday night and rapidly spread across the region because of strong winds, according to the ministry.

The wildfires have forced about 1,500 people to flee their homes, the ministry said, adding they were all evacuated to safe zones.

Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent further destruction, the ministry said, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential evacuation if the fire continues to spread.

