15 killed as ship sinks in central Indonesia

A ship went down early Monday in the waters off Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi province, leaving 15 people dead, an official said.

A total of 48 people were on board, said spokesman for the national search and rescue office Yusuf Latief.

According to Latief, the search and rescue operations ended on Monday as there were no reports of more missing people from the communities.

The incident occurred at around 00:00 am local time at the Mawasangka Gulf in Central Buton Regency, he said.

The victims' bodies were handed to their families after being identified, and the survivors are receiving medical treatments, according to him.