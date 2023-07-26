﻿
Kiev says blocking of Ukraine's grain exports to EU 'unacceptable'

Xinhua
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the intention of certain countries to continue blocking Ukraine's grain exports to the European Union.
Reuters

The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander is seen in the seaport of Pivdennyi during loading with wheat for Ethiopia after restarting grain export in the town of Yuzhne, Odesa region, Ukraine, on August 14, 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the intention of certain countries to continue blocking Ukraine's grain exports to the European Union, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable. The demand by some countries to extend the EU restriction after September 15 also goes against their own interests," Kuleba said.

Ukraine works closely with partners and neighbors to resolve the issue, the minister added.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to five European countries.

According to media reports, last week, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania voiced their intent to extend the ban, which expires on September 15, to protect the interests of their farmers.

Source: Xinhua
