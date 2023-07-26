﻿
News / World

At least 1 dead as Typhoon Doksuri pummels Philippines

Xinhua
  12:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-26       0
The Philippines' national disaster agency on Wednesday said it has so far tallied at least one dead as Typhoon Doksuri continued to batter the country with rain and strong winds.
Xinhua
  12:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-26       0
At least 1 dead as Typhoon Doksuri pummels Philippines
Reuters

Stranded passengers at the Manila North Port take shelter at the terminal amid canceled trips due to Typhoon Doksuri, in Manila, Philippines, on July 25, 2023.

The Philippines' national disaster agency on Wednesday said it has so far tallied at least one dead as Typhoon Doksuri continued to batter the country with rain and strong winds.

In a preliminary report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the victim drowned in a flood that inundated a province east of Metro Manila. At least two others were injured in typhoon-related incidents in Luzon island and central Philippines.

"We are still verifying (the casualties)," NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas told a local radio channel.

Doksuri has affected eight regions across Luzon Island and the central Philippines. Nearly 9,000 displaced residents are staying in 107 evacuation centers, added the NDRRMC.

The agency said at least 46 roads and three bridges in seven regions have been affected by flooding. Thousands of people are stranded across the country due to the rough seas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Doksuri made landfall before dawn Wednesday over Fuga island in Cagayan province in northern Philippines.

The fifth cyclone to enter the Philippines this year, previously a super typhoon, was downgraded into a typhoon on Tuesday night.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     