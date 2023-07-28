﻿
News / World

Typhoon Doksuri deaths in Philippines rise to 13, 20 missing

Xinhua
  23:25 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
The death toll from heavy rains, floods, and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri has climbed to 13, and 20 more are missing.
Xinhua
  23:25 UTC+8, 2023-07-28       0
Typhoon Doksuri deaths in Philippines rise to 13, 20 missing
Reuters

Residents wade through a flooded street in the aftermath of typhoon Doksuri, in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines July 27.

The death toll from heavy rains, floods, and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri has climbed to 13, and 20 more are missing, the Philippines' national disaster agency said on Friday.

Nine died in a landslide in the Cordillera Administrative Region, one in the Ilocos region in the northern Philippines, two in the central Philippines and one in a province near Manila, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Nine others are missing in the Cordillera Administrative Region and 11 in Cagayan Valley, a region in the northern Philippines, the agency added.

Typhoon Doksuri has affected more than 500,000 people across the Southeast Asian country. Over 29,000 displaced people are still in 479 temporary shelters.

Doksuri, the fifth cyclone to batter the Philippines this year, has dumped rains for days, triggering flash floods and landslides. Many areas on the main Luzon island are still inundated though Doksuri exited the Philippines on Thursday.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the search continues for the four members of the Coast Guard who went missing on Wednesday while on their way to rescue seven crew of a boat drifting in the waters off Cagayan province.

On Friday, the state weather bureau warned that a tropical depression outside the Philippines has intensified into a tropical storm. As of Friday morning, the bureau spotted the incoming storm some 1,300 km east of Eastern Visayas, a region in the central Philippines.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt. On average, the archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some intense and destructive.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     