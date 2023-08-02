20 killed after boat capsize in Lake Victoria in Uganda

At least 20 people were killed after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria in central Uganda, police said Wednesday.

"The number of people on board the boat that capsized was allegedly to be 34. The incident happened at 5am and so far, 20 people have been confirmed dead," said Patrick Onyango, spokesperson for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, in a brief statement to Xinhua.

The boat carrying charcoal, fresh foods and silver fish was sailing to the mainland district of Wakiso from islands in the central district of Kalangala on Wednesday morning, he added.

"The cause of the accident is attributed to overloading and bad weather. Rescue teams from Police Marines, UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit and local community are on the waters trying to locate the missing people," he said. UPDF refers to Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces.

Helen Nakimuli, a member of the Kalangala parliament, told Xinhua by telephone that "we have always advised the people to stop traveling at night when the weather is not good. However, they instead overload boats with cargo and passengers."

"The government should also provide more rescue centers in Lake Victoria so that in case of such accidents, marine police are in place to rescue the people," she added.

Last month, at least six people died in two separate boat capsizing accidents in Lake Victoria.